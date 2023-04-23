Vladimir Putin‘s ally and Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday said Moscow would terminate the Black Sea Grain deal if the G7 moved to ban exports to Russia.

What Happened: Medvedev said Moscow would respond with a "reciprocal ban on imports from our country," including the termination of the Black Sea Grain deal that enables vital grain exports from Ukraine.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Medvedev said, “This idea from the idiots at the G7 about a total ban of exports to our country by default is beautiful in that it implies a reciprocal ban on imports from our country, including categories of goods that are the most sensitive for the G7.”

“In such a case, the grain deal — and many other things that they need — will end for them,” he added.

This came after Japan’s Kyodo news agency, citing Japanese government sources last week, reported that the Group of Seven (G7) countries are mulling a near-total ban on exports to Russia.

Why It Matters: Medvedev is Putin’s second-in-command at the powerful Security Council. He leads a government panel that oversees weapons manufacturing amid Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has also repeatedly threatened to walk away from the grain deal initiative, which will expire on May 18.

