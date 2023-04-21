Putin's New Plot? European Air Traffic Control Agency Claims Hack By Pro-Russian Group

Europe's air-traffic control agency on Thursday said it was being targeted by pro-Russian hackers amid concerns that Vladimir Putin might try to disrupt Europe’s essential infrastructure as Moscow's conflict with Western escalates.

What Happened: A spokeswoman for the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation said the attack on its website began on April 19, adding that it wasn't affecting Eurocontrol's air-traffic activities.

"Since April 19, the Eurocontrol website has been under attack by pro-Russian hackers. The attack is causing interruptions to the website and web availability," the spokeswoman said.

"There has been no impact on European aviation."

When Benzinga checked the Eurocontrol website on early Friday, it was unavailable.

A high-ranking official source at the agency told the publication that Eurocontrol had isolated its operational systems to prevent any harm.

The source added that cyber-protection measures for aviation safety systems are very strict and not linked to any external networks that could provide hackers with direct access.

Meanwhile, according to its operations website, the agency advised airlines not to use its online system to file flight plans because of temporary connectivity issues and to use "other channels" if possible.

Why It Matters: On late Wednesday, Killnet, a Russian hacking group that has previously called for nuclear strikes against the U.S., in a message on Telegram, declared an attack on Eurocontrol. It encouraged fellow hackers to participate in what the group referred to as a “marathon attack” on Eurocontrol.

