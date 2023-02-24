Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of Russia, warned that Russia would go beyond Poland‘s border to win the Ukraine war.

What Happened: Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, on his Telegram channel, said, "it is so important to achieve all the goals of a special military operation. Push the borders of threats to our country as far as possible, even if these are the borders of Poland."

"Victory will be achieved. We all want this to happen as soon as possible. And that day will come. We will return our territories and reliably protect our people, who have suffered during the years of genocide and shelling," Medvedev said.

The comments from Medvedev came as China issued its 12-point proposal to end the Ukraine conflict, proposing a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and a gradual de-escalation of the situation that will pave the way to end Vladimir Putin‘s war.

The former Russian leader on Thursday said that Russia would "disappear" and "be torn to pieces" if it loses the war in Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war on Friday entered its second year, with Putin asserting that the war will continue until Russia reaches its goal.

