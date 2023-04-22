Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Tesla, AT&T, And Crop Protection Companies To Watch As The World's Population Grows

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "The World's Population Is Growing. These Companies Trying to Boost Crops Will Benefit," Lauren Foster writes that, as the world's population continues to grow, companies that help farmers increase their crop yields — such as Corteva Inc. CTVA, FMC Corp. FMC and Nutrien Ltd. NTR — could see a rise in their stock prices.

"AT&T Cash Flow Disappoints but Analysts Stay Upbeat on Dividend" by Lawrence C. Strauss explains why investors shouldn't be too worried about the recent drop in AT&T's T stock price following the telecommunication giant's less-than-stellar first-quarter earnings.

In "Ignore the Noise Around Tesla. The Stock Is a Buy at the Right Price," Al Root writes that Tesla Inc. TSLA "remains the cost leader in a part of the car business that should conservatively grow fourfold between now and decade’s end," and advises investors in the company's stock to stay put.

"AMC’s Box-Office Results Give Wall Street Reason for Hope" by Angela Palumbo points out that AMC Entertainment Holdings' AMC first-quarter sales could beat estimates, largely thanks to the box-office success of films like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

In "Seagate Stock’s Recovery Will Be Delayed, Says Morgan Stanley," Tae Kim writes that data storage company Seagate Technology Holdings STX could take longer to bounce back as consumer demand for technology hardware has tapered.

Photo: Shutterstock