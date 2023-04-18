ñol


Elon Musk Says Recent Valuation Of Twitter Shows It's Worth 'Less Than Half Of The Acquisition Price'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
April 18, 2023 2:06 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk said that he recently valued Twitter and it was worth less than half of what he paid for the social media platform.

What Happened: Musk's comments were made in a Monday night interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The Twitter owner said that he recently valued the platform at "less than half" of the acquisition price.

Why It Matters: Musk acquired Twitter in October last year at $54.20 in a transaction valued at $44 billion.  

Banks that lent $13 billion to purchase Twitter were reportedly looking to book losses in December.

The largest part of that debt, or around $10 billion, is backed by Twitter's assets and might have to be written down by nearly 20%.

Musk offered new equity grants to Twitter employees in March. Those grants came with a valuation of nearly $20 billion.

In an email to staff at the time, Musk said, "I see a clear, but difficult, path to a >$250B valuation, meaning stock granted now would be worth ten times more."

