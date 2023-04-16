Putin-Xi Jinping Ties 'Surpass Military-Political Alliances Of Cold War Era,' Says Chinese Defense Minister

Days after meeting the Chinese President, the Russian leader held talks with Xi Jinping's defense minister on Sunday.

What Happened: Vladimir Putin and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu met General Li Shangfu in Moscow over the weekend to discuss military ties.

The Kremlin said Putin hailed Russia-China relations in talks with Shangfu.

"We are also working actively through the military departments, regularly exchanging information that is useful to us, cooperating in the field of military-technical cooperation, conducting joint exercises, moreover, in different theatres: in the Far East region and in Europe and at sea and on land and in the air," Putin said.

He added that the duo "have very strong ties. They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era…They are very stable."

He added that Moscow-Beijing ties have "already entered a new era".

Why It Matters: Last year, Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February. Since then, Beijing has consistently attempted to position itself as neutral in the war while at the same time has been deepening ties with Russia. Shortly before the invasion, Xi and Putin also announced a “no limits” partnership last year.

Meanwhile, China earlier this year presented a 12-point peace proposal that has been met with skepticism in the West, which has argued that a deal brokered by Xi will result in the loss of territory for Ukraine.

