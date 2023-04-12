Vladimir Putin‘s Russia and Xi Jinping‘s China are in advanced secret discussions with Iran to restore its supply of a key chemical compound utilized to drive ballistic missiles.

What Happened: Iran has held negotiations with officials and government-controlled entities from both countries to acquire large amounts of sanctioned ammonium perchlorate (AP), diplomats familiar with the matter told Politico.

The report added that the Islamic Republic had held talks with many entities, including the state-owned Russian chemical maker FKP Anozit for AP – the key component utilized in solid propellants that propel missiles.

The sources said in Beijing, Iranian diplomat Sajjad Ahadzadeh, who serves as Tehrain's "technology counselor" in China, led the talks to acquire the component.

See Also: US Mideast Ally Plans To Send Putin 40,000 Rockets, Leaked Intelligence Papers Reveal

However, the sources had limited knowledge of how many Chinese companies were involved.

The specific amount of AP that Iran is seeking is unclear, but according to sources, it would be adequate for producing thousands of rockets, including the Zolfaghar missile.

The Zolfaghar missile — which Iran and its allies in the Middle East have employed recently — has a range of 700 kilometers. If the deal is successful, some of these rockets may be utilized against Ukraine, the sources said

Why It Matters: Iran has previously provided Russia with Kamikaze drones, which Putin has utilized to assault non-military sites in Kyiv. The Islamic country is also accused of advising Russia on methods to evade the international sanctions imposed on it due to its actions in Ukraine.

Read Next: Trump Doubles Down On Ending Russia-Ukraine War In 24 Hours, Says He Won't Reveal Plan To Prevent World War III Unless He Wins 2024 Election