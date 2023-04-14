Chinese Foreign Minister, in a meeting with his Russian counterpart, reiterated that Xi Jinping's administration is prepared to actively contribute towards resuming peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

What Happened: Qin Gang told Sergey Lavrov in Samarkand that "there is no panacea to resolve the Ukraine crisis and all parties should build mutual trust and create conditions for peace talks," according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

Qin, who paid a two-day visit to Uzbekistan from Wednesday to Thursday, highlighted Beijig's "recent appeals" to the international community to resolve the Ukraine conflict, including its recent 12-point plan.

During the meeting, Qin said China is willing to collaborate with Russia to carry out the agreement made by the two leaders as the primary objective and enhance the relationship between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Lavrov praising China’s efforts, said that complex problems require systematic solutions. “Russia opposed bloc confrontation and will continue to adhere to the direction of political settlement,” Lavrov added.

Why It Matters: Beijing has consistently attempted to position itself as neutral in the war while at the same time has been deepening ties with Vladimir Putin. Shortly before Moscow invaded Ukraine, Xi and Putin announced a “no limits” partnership last year.

China's peace proposal has been met with skepticism in the West, which has argued that a deal brokered by Xi will result in the loss of territory for Ukraine.

