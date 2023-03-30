A former speechwriter for Ex-President George Bush said that Donald Trump is leading against Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

What Happened: Peter Wehner, who is also a fellow at the Trinity Forum, an American faith-based non-profit Christian organization, on Twitter wrote, "Trump is +30 over DeSantis in the new Fox poll."

"He draws significantly more support than the rest of the field combined."

Referring to the “Prison Choir” — insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — he said they are reportedly winning with their support for the former president. "The more deranged Trump acts, the more his appeal in the GOP grows. Or maybe it’s the beautiful music of the J6 Prison Choir that’s winning over so many of them."

This came after the most recent national polls indicated that Trump is still leading the competition for the 2024 Republican nomination, even though it has been more than four months since he announced his candidacy for the third consecutive time, Fox News reported.

Polls earlier this week by Reuters/Ipsos showed that 44% of Republicans and independents who lean towards the GOP support Trump, while the Florida Governor has 30% support. On average, across all recent national surveys that asked about the 2024 GOP nomination – compiled by Real Clear Politics – Trump had 44% support, and DeSantis had 29% support.

