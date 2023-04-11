ñol


ADTRAN, Tilray Brands And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2023 7:09 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN shares dipped 10.9% to $13.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for Q1. The company said it sees Q1 revenue of $322 million to $326 million, versus prior guidance of $355 million to $375 million.
  • The Liberty SiriusXM Group LSXMA dropped 9.8% to $26.08 in pre-market trading. Liberty Media is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter on May 5, 2023.
  • Office Properties Income Trust OPI shares dropped 8.2% to $10.60 in pre-market trading. Office Properties Income Trust agreed to acquire all outstanding common shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in an all-share transaction.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY fell 6.9% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and announced its acquisition plans for Canadian cannabis producer Hexo.
  • Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS dropped 5.3% to $54.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported the launch of 1.1 million share public offering of common stock.
  • Southwestern Energy Company SWN declined 4.4% to $5.05 in pre-market. Wells Fargo downgraded Southwestern Energy from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.
  • Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL fell 4% to $4.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Monday.
  • EPR Properties EPR shares dropped 3.1% to $37.55 in pre-market trading.

