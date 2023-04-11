ADTRAN, Tilray Brands And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN shares dipped 10.9% to $13.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for Q1. The company said it sees Q1 revenue of $322 million to $326 million, versus prior guidance of $355 million to $375 million.

shares dipped 10.9% to $13.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for Q1. The company said it sees Q1 revenue of $322 million to $326 million, versus prior guidance of $355 million to $375 million. The Liberty SiriusXM Group LSXMA dropped 9.8% to $26.08 in pre-market trading. Liberty Media is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter on May 5, 2023.

dropped 9.8% to $26.08 in pre-market trading. Liberty Media is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter on May 5, 2023. Office Properties Income Trust OPI shares dropped 8.2% to $10.60 in pre-market trading. Office Properties Income Trust agreed to acquire all outstanding common shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in an all-share transaction.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY fell 6.9% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and announced its acquisition plans for Canadian cannabis producer Hexo.

fell 6.9% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and announced its acquisition plans for Canadian cannabis producer Hexo. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS dropped 5.3% to $54.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported the launch of 1.1 million share public offering of common stock.

dropped 5.3% to $54.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported the launch of 1.1 million share public offering of common stock. Southwestern Energy Company SWN declined 4.4% to $5.05 in pre-market. Wells Fargo downgraded Southwestern Energy from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.

declined 4.4% to $5.05 in pre-market. Wells Fargo downgraded Southwestern Energy from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $6 to $5. Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL fell 4% to $4.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Monday.

fell 4% to $4.86 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Monday. EPR Properties EPR shares dropped 3.1% to $37.55 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: CarMax Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings - Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts