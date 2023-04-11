CarMax, Inc. KMX is expected to report its financial results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on April 11, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 24 cents per share, down sharply from year-ago earnings of 98 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $6.04 billion.

CarMax shares rose 2.4% to close at $65.86 on Monday, and added 0.7% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Stephens & Co. analyst Daniel Imbro maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $53 to $51 on March 31, 2023. This analyst sees around 23% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $55 on March 16, 2023. This analyst sees around 16% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%.

JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $55 on March 10, 2023. This analyst sees around 16% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $66 on Feb. 23, 2023. This analyst sees around 0.2% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $100 to $75 on Dec. 23, 2022. This analyst sees around 14% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

