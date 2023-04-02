New evidence suggests that former U.S. President Donald Trump obstructed an investigation into his improper handling of classified documents.

What Happened: The Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation have collected new evidence that Trump may have tried to prevent an investigation into classified documents discovered at his Florida estate, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

Last year, the FBI confiscated thousands of government records, including some labeled as highly classified, from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The report added that in May, after Trump advisers were issued a subpoena to return the classified records, the former U.S. president personally reviewed some of the government documents at his home, with the intention of retaining them.

It added that when the National Archives and Records Administration was trying to retrieve documents from Trump’s presidential tenure, he had also instructed other individuals to deceive officials.

Meanwhile, Trump, indicted on Thursday in a different investigation by Manhattan grand jury in New York, denied any wrongdoing in these cases and claimed that they were politically motivated.

