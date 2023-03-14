Donald Trump, speaking at a rally in Davenport, Iowa, heavily criticized the foreign policy of President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Trump, who is running to be president in 2024, said that the “world is in serious trouble” as the United States was no longer leading it.

Trump pointed to a recent “deal” made between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which was facilitated by China to underscore the loss of U.S. global leadership.

On Tuesday, the video of the speech was shared by Forbes on Twitter.

“Things are happening that are unprecedented, the Biden administration has driven Russia right into the arms of China, something that is unacceptable,” said Trump.

Trump highlighted the improved financial situation of Iran under the Biden administration as another example of foreign policy failure of the Biden administration.

The former president said, “I don’t think we’ve ever had a more dangerous time for this country and for the world.”

“Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise — I will prevent World War Three.”

Why It Matters: Earlier Trump said in a written response to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that if he became the next president, the extent of U.S. funding to Ukraine would depend on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even so, Trump’s plan to end the Ukraine war has drawn flak from his critics. At the beginning of the year, Trump said he could end the war in 24 hours.

It is not the first time, Trump has warned of large-scale armageddon either, in January he warned that the U.S. saying “exactly the wrong thing” on the ongoing conflict would lead to World War III.

