Trump Galvanizes Supporters At Well Attended Waco Rally: '2024 Is The Final Battle ... It's Going To Be The Big One'

Donald Trump's campaign trail couldn't have started any better for the former president, who is facing the prospect of a potential arrest.

What Happened: Donald Trump's rally in Waco, Texas late Saturday was attended by thousands of his supporters — despite the fact that his niece Mary Trump had called on her followers last week to book tickets and ensure that her uncle would be met with an entirely vacant venue. Mary Trump had also suggested that the ex-president would use his appearance as a ploy to incite "violent chaos to escape justice."

Donald Trump landed in Waco — a city in central Texas — on his private jet and took to the stage amid chants of "USA" from the crowd, video footage shared by local television station KWTX showed. As a choir of mostly people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots performed the song “Justice for All,” footage of the Capitol Hill insurrection was shown on big screens.

The former president, meanwhile, stood with his hands on his heart throughout the performance.

Waco is also the site of a 51-day standoff between federal authorities and Branch Dravidian leader David Koresh that took place in 1993. Nearly 80 people were killed as a result.

Prosecutorial Injustice: “Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool, and they’re willing to use it at levels never seen before in our country. We’ve had it, but we’ve never had it like this,” Donald Trump said at the rally, in reference to the authorities who are conducting multiple criminal investigations into him.

“We must stop them and we must not allow them to go through another election where they have yet another tool in their tool kit,” he added. “The thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced.”

The former president also tried to argue that his personal troubles were not his alone. “They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you,” he told the crowd.

"2024 is the final battle," Donald Trump said at one point. "It's going to be the big one."

Opponents Have Failed: The embattled president noted that his “enemies are desperate to stop us” and “opponents have done everything they can to crush our spirit and to break our will.”

“But they failed. They’ve only made us stronger. And 2024 is the final battle, it’s going to be the big one. You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over and America will be a free nation once again,” he said.

Donald Trump also said that the greatest threat to America was not China or Russia but American politicians, including President Joe Biden, Senate Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) and House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif).

On DeSantis: Donald Trump also took shots at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, suggesting that the governor had come to him in 2018 and begged for an endorsement. The former president called the governor disloyal and told the crowd that DeSantis, a former congressman, supports raising the retirement age for Social Security.

“He’s dropping like a rock,” Donald Trump said, referring to his lead over DeSantis in recent surveys.

