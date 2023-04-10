Former Attorney General Bill Barr, on Sunday, said the potential GOP presidential candidate, Donald Trump, is "most likely" to lose to President Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. 2024 presidential elections.

What Happened: Barr, on ABC's "This Week," discussed the charges the ex-president was facing in a New York City hush-money case.

Barr said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was being opaque about the case, which likely means it’s weak. However, according to him, it could be advantageous for the Democrats and Biden if the president chooses to run for reelection.

"Ultimately, the savvy Democratic strategists know this is going to help Trump, and they want him to be the nominee because he is the weakest of the Republican candidates, the most likely to lose again to Biden," Barr said.

See Also: Trump ‘Came With Too Much Baggage:’ Ex-President’s Indictment Divides GOP Supporters

A few days ago, Trump was arrested and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. Trump was also arrested and arraigned after being arrested. He became the first president of the U.S. to have undergone processing after being detained.

Barr also slammed Bragg for an "unjust" case and called it "transparently an abuse of prosecutorial power" and said it may "accomplish its purpose, which is to get into the middle of the Republican primary process and turn it into a circus."

Meanwhile, the former U.S. president’s indictment is causing division among Republicans about whether to vote for him in the party's 2024 presidential nominee race. According to reports, some GOP members remain staunchly behind Trump, while others have distanced themselves from him.

Read Next: Speaking At Rally, Trump Says ‘Weirdo' Mark Zuckerberg Once Came To White House For Dinner