President Joe Biden on Tuesday teased a 2024 run for the top U.S. office as he honored celebrities at the White House.

What Happened: Biden, while bestowing 23 recipients with the U.S. highest awards for advancing the arts and humanities, quipped at American singer Bruce Springsteen and said, "Bruce, some people are just born to run, man."

Although the president has not officially announced his re-election campaign, he has said he intends to run.

In another reference to a potential 2024 run, Biden, while introducing author Colson Whitehead — noted that he won two Pulitzer prizes for his consecutive novels — said, “How in the hell did you do that? Pretty good man. I’m kinda looking for back-to-back myself.”

Biden bestowing medals on American celebrities said they deepened the country’s “understanding of the humanities and broadened our citizen’s engagement with history, literature, philosophy and so many other subjects.”

“Above all, you’re masters of your craft,” Biden told the recipients.

