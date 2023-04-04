Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg addressed reporters on Tuesday after Donald Trump was arrested and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges.

What Happened: Bragg, said, “These are felony crimes in New York. No matter who you are. We cannot normalize serious criminal conduct.”

The D.A. said that “True and accurate business records are important everywhere, to be sure. They are all the more important in Manhattan, the financial center of the world.”

Bragg said his office upheld the “solemn responsibility” to ensure equality before the law. He said, “No amount of money and no amount of power changes that enduring principle.”

Why It Matters: Trump was arrested and arraigned on Tuesday. He became the first president of the U.S. to have undergone processing after being detained.

Trump, a Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential elections, faces 34 felony counts originating from an investigation into whether payment of hush money to an adult movie actor weeks before 2016 election votes were counted constituted as falsifying business records and a violation of campaign finance law.

After returning to Florida on the same day he was arrested, he spoke to his supporters from his Mar-a-Lago residence and decried the arraignment. He likened the Manhattan case to election interference.

Read Next: Trump's Former Secret Service Agents Said To Spill The Tea Against Him In Mar-A-Lago Probe