Days after Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Drive users complained about the implementation of a five-million item limit, the tech giant has rolled back the decision.

What Happened: On Tuesday, the Google Drive account on Twitter informed its 2.1 million followers that the company is rolling back the system update that imposed a limit of five million items on user accounts.

See Also: Bard AI Nipping At ChatGPT’s Heels: Analyst Highlights Google’s Progress In Closing Performance Gap

The company said the decision was taken to “preserve stability and optimize performance” and will continue exploring “alternate approaches to ensure” improved user experience.

Users also raised concerns about the fact that Google Drive rolled out this system update without giving prior notifications.

Taking cognizance of the same, the company stated that if there are some changes, it will “communicate them to users in advance.”

Why It’s Important: Last week, several Google Drive users took to Reddit and Google’s Issue Tracker page to complain about receiving “Upload Failed” notifications while taking any “creation action” like creating a new empty folder.

According to the users, Google Drive’s latest system update resulted in them losing access to important files, despite having storage space.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Google Goes Beyond Layoffs To Rein In Costs: Less ‘Free Lunch,’ Fewer Fitness Classes And More