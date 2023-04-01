Google Goes Beyond Layoffs To Rein In Costs: Less 'Free Lunch,' Fewer Fitness Classes And More

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG, which announced the elimination of 12,000 positions in late January and followed it up with another round of small-scale job cuts, has opted to resort to other ways of reining in costs.

What Happened: Google's parent company outlined three ways to bring further cost savings in addition to the recent job cuts, a company memo to employees recently shared by Business Insider revealed.

The company said it plans to distribute its computer workloads even more efficiently, getting more out of its servers and data centers, reasoning that infrastructure is one of its largest areas of investment.

Google also said it would apply “efficient and well-tuned infrastructure and software” to machine learning as it continues to "discover more scalable and efficient ways to train and serve models."

The company is looking to outsource procurement of software, equipment, and professional services, which will also likely bring in significant savings, the memo added.

See Also: Best Technology Stocks Right Now

Cutbacks To Perks: While highlighting the industry-leading perks, benefits and office amenities it offers, Google said in its memo that it would modify these programs to account for "how Google works today."

This includes the closing of microkitchens, cafes and other facilities on certain days, especially when there are lower volumes of use as a result of the company's hybrid work policy. The company said it would also shift some fitness class and shuttle schedules based on usage.

More importantly, the company said in the memo it had made changes to what devices are made available and how often these are replaced.

Alphabet closed Friday’s session 2.81% higher at $103.73, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Alphabet Will Likely Post In-line Or Slightly Better Than Expected Q1 Earnings, Analyst Says Based On Positive Catalysts

Image: Shutterstock