Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Drive users have raised concerns about the recent implementation of a five-million items limit, which resulted in losing access to files for some users, despite having storage space.

What Happened: On Monday, a Reddit user posted a thread saying that Google had imposed a limit of five million items on Google Drive accounts without prior notification.

The Redditor added that users started receiving “Upload Failed” notifications starting Feb. 14 for any “creation action carried out,” like creating a new empty folder.

“I faced the same on my Google Drive account (2 TB). My usage is only 1.62TB of the 2TB, and my Bin is empty,” the Redditor said.

According to reports made on Google’s Issue Tracker, users with a large number of files find it inconvenient to be asked to remove millions of items. Some users are questioning the lack of guidance and the potential disruption during the rollout.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

“To maintain strong performance and reliability, individual users are limited to 5 million total created items in their Google Drive,” a spokesperson from Google Workspace was quoted by CNET as saying. The spokesperson went on to say this change affects only a small number of users and recommended deleting some files.

Why It’s Important: Regardless of the Google One plan, whether it is 100GB or 20TB, it appears that the 5 million item limit is applicable, which means that users with smaller file sizes are more likely to reach the item limit before they exhaust their storage limit, according to CNET.

