Apellis Pharmaceuticals, VirTra And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL climbed 80% to $7.23 in pre-market trading. Shengfeng Development reported the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,400,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per Class A ordinary share.

VNET Group, Inc. VNET shares gained 18.7% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 15.8% to $10.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings recently reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 19.9% year-on-year to $308.9 million, beating the consensus of $302.9 million.

IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE gained 15.3% to $28.05 in pre-market trading.

VirTra, Inc. VTSI climbed 15% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a profit for the fourth quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS gained 11.9% to $73.81 in pre-market trading. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has drawn takeover interest from larger drugmakers, according to Bloomberg News.

Altus Power, Inc. AMPS gained 11% to $6.08 in pre-market trading. Altus Power recently reported a year-over-year increase in Q4 EPS and revenues.

Burford Capital Limited BUR surged 9.2% to $12.08 in pre-market trading. Burford Capital shares jumped 53% on Friday after the company announced the Southern District Court of New York has released its summary judgment decision on Burford's Petersen and Eton Park claims against The Republic of Argentina and YPF.

TechnipFMC plc FTI climbed 8.2% to $14.77 in pre-market trading.

Canoo Inc. GOEV climbed 7.7% to $0.7029 in pre-market trading. Canoo recently reported a fourth-quarter GAAP net loss of $80.2 million and a comprehensive loss of $487.7 million for the fourth quarter, narrower the year-ago numbers of $138.1 million and $346.8 million, respectively.

POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX gained 6.4% to $74.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday.

