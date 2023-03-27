Trump Probe 'Fair,' Not A 'Witch Hunt,' Think Most Americans, According To New Poll

Former President Donald Trump has labeled the investigation against him in the Stormy Daniels case a “witch hunt.” Now, a new poll indicates that most Americans think that various investigations against him are “fair.”

What Happened: The poll, released Monday, conducted by NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist was held between March 20 and 23. It was undertaken after the former U.S. president said that he was going to be arrested.

The majority of the 1,237 Americans polled said that the investigations against him are “fair” and not a “witch hunt.” While 56% said the investigations were fair, 41% said otherwise.

In terms of whether Trump has engaged in improper behavior, 46% think he has, while 29% say he has done something unethical but not illegal. Only 23% say he has done nothing wrong, according to the poll data.

Why It Matters: More than six in 10 did not want Trump to be president again, while 38% want him to be elected for another term, reflected in the poll.

The poll numbers were largely split on a partisan basis. While 87% of Democrats believed that the Trump investigations were fair, only 18% of Republicans agreed.

Similarly, 78% of Democrats considered Trump's actions to be illegal, and 45% of Republicans said the former president did nothing wrong.

Only 39% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Trump, while 51% hold an unfavorable view. In November, 42% held a favorable view of him.

