Days after accusing Microsoft Corporation MSFT of having “exclusive access” to the entire OpenAI codebase and wondering how the chatGPT-parent became a $30 billion for-profit company, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk once again had something to say about the company he co-founded and then left.

What Happened: A Twitter user, who goes by the name DogeDesigner and is also a designer at Dogecoin DOGE/USD, took a potshot at OpenAI, saying Musk “donated the first $100M” to the company when it was non-profit.

Now, OpenAI has become a “closed-source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

Responding to the user with a meme, Musk said, “OpenAI has strayed very far from the path of virtue.”

This isn’t Musk’s first statement about Microsoft and OpenAI collaboration. Earlier, he said Microsoft gained exclusive access to the entire OpenAI codebase on the back of its investment.

Why It’s Important: Musk co-founded OpenAI, the startup that created ChatGPT, in 2015. He left the organization in 2018 over some disagreements.

It was reported that Musk wanted to take over the company and run it himself but was turned down by fellow co-founder and current CEO Sam Altman and others.

Musk is reportedly planning to build a chatGPT rival, but on Sunday, he said he is losing sleep over artificial intelligence.

