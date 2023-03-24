Tesla Inc. TSLA and Twitter CEO Elon Musk shocked the tech world with his recent tweet accusing Microsoft Corporation MSFT of gaining “exclusive access to the entire OpenAI codebase” on the back of their investment in the company.

What Happened: On Friday, Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, tweeted, “As part of their investment, Microsoft gained exclusive access to the entire OpenAI codebase.”

Microsoft and OpenAI — the startup that created ChatGPT — did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It’s Important: Musk left OpenAI in 2018 over disagreements, while Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hosted a dinner for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others last year. Gates was the first person outside OpenAI to see GPT-4 technology.

Microsoft first plowed $1 billion into OpenAI in 2019 and reinvented in 2021. The tech giant added $10 billion to the investment tally earlier this year.

Musk previously criticized OpenAI’s ChatGPT as being too “woke”.

Last month, when substack journalist and Grit Capital CEO Genevieve Roch-Dector, tweeted that Musk viewed AI as "one of the biggest risks" to civilization and needs to be regulated, but he co-founded OpenAI, the Tesla CEO said, "Not what I intended at all."

