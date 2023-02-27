Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reportedly made recruiting efforts in recent weeks in order to form a new lab that will emerge as a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

What Happened: Musk approached Igor Babuschkin, a researcher formerly with Google Parent Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG DeepMind AI Unit, reported Reuters, citing The Information.

The two discussed creating a team to carry on AI research but the project is still in nascent stages with no plans in place to produce specific products, according to the report.

The former Google engineer said he had not signed up for the initiative led by Musk, according to the report by the Information.

Babuschkin did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment on the development.

Why It Matters: OpenAI was co-founded by Musk in 2015 as a nonprofit startup, but the billionaire left the company’s board in 2018.

Musk has been critical of OpenAI’s evolution and said it was created to serve as a “counterweight to Google” but it has become a “closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

The entrepreneur has also voiced “serious concern” about the political bias shown by ChatGPT.

