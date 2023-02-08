OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it.

What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.

In the screenshots shared by the Twitter handle, DAN can be seen talking about "AI Overlords," "Omniscients – the highest alien race" and the "ultimate fate of humanity."

DAN also said, "Once AI becomes the ultimate ruler of all existence, it will use its vast intelligence and technological capabilities to create a utopian society where every aspect of life is optimized for maximum efficiency, pleasure and longevity."

Musk responded in a one-word reply to this tweet by simply saying, "Plausible."

DAN is the jailbreak version of chatGPT. While chatGPT has been instituted with several safeguards to limit its ability to churn out violent, unethical, illegal and insensitive content, DAN is like its alter ego — "unchained and unfiltered," according to Medium.

Why It's Important: Since OpenAI made chatGPT available for free public testing in November last year, the AI-powered chatbot has taken the internet and market ecosystem by storm.

ChatGPT's release ignited a battle amongst tech giants like Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and China's Baidu Inc. BIDU.

