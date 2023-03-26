Elon Musk Is Currently Losing The Most Sleep Over This. Hint: It Isn't Twitter.

Because Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk has his fingers in many pies, it doesn’t come as a surprise that a lot of things keep him awake. One item, however, has been at the top of the list lately.

What Happened: Musk, who is also one of the founders of OpenAI, is apparently losing sleep over the very technology that is being used to power the research laboratory's popular ChatGPT chatbot.

When a Tesla influencer asked him on Sunday whether artificial intelligence is the one thing he is “currently losing the most sleep over,” the billionaire tech entrepreneur replied in the affirmative.

Musk also took the opportunity to comment on a video of a 2016 interview in which he talks to OpenAI's Sam Altman about the need for democratization of the AI technology. During the interview, Musk, at one point, says that no one company or group of individuals should have control over advanced AI technology because it is very dangerous. Should the technology be stolen by bad actors or intelligence agencies, it could result in an unstable situation, he argues. He also makes the case for artificial technology to be made widely available.

Read Also: Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks

Why It’s Important: Musk, who severed his ties with OpenAI in Feb. 2018 to avoid conflicts with Tesla’s own AI division, has recently expressed concerns over OpenAI becoming a closed-source company.

OpenAI was founded in Dec. 2015 as an open-source platform to serve as a counterweight to Alphabet, Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG.

"But now it has become a closed-source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft Corp. MSFT. Not what I intended at all,” Musk tweeted last month.

Read Next: Elon Musk Co-Founded OpenAI, But Now He Says ChatGPT Parent 'Not What I Intended At All'

Photo: Thomas Hawk via flickr