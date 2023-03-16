iGPT? Apple Is Working On 'Language Generating Concepts': Could Its Version Of ChatGPT For Siri Be Coming?

Artificial intelligence has accelerated in 2023 in terms of use cases, acceptance and overall discussion. The increase comes largely from the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI in late 2022 and a potential battle between Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL over dominance for the market.

Another technology giant could be entering the mix.

What Happened: Microsoft was an early backer of OpenAI, the company that released ChatGPT in 2022. Microsoft poured in an additional $10 billion investment in OpenAI in 2023 to help boost its Bing search engine.

While Alphabet-owned Google is looking to compete with Microsoft in the artificial intelligence chatbot and search results tools, Apple Inc AAPL could be next to join the mix.

Apple is working on “language-generating concepts” according to a new report from the New York Times. The report said multiple teams, including people working on Siri are involved in the tests.

The technology giant hosted an internet artificial intelligence summit at its company headquarters last month.

It’s not known if Apple is seeking to create its own language models or utilize existing models.

Why It’s Important: Siri is one of many digital assistants used by technology companies to help answer questions. Artificial intelligence helps power Siri, but the devices using the voice assistant are now trailing other AI models like ChatGPT and the newly released GPT-4.

TechCrunch reports on issues Siri and other assistants have faced in being able to understand accents and certain languages.

Text-based search and language models like ChatGPT could make it easier for consumers to get their questions and inquiries answered.

Former Apple engineer John Burke told the New York Times in an interview that Siri had a slow evolution due to “chunky code.” Burke, who worked on Siri, said it was harder to push updates for the assistant for that reason.

The report from the New York Times highlighted that while Apple, Google and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN once dominated the voice assistant space, they have now fallen closely behind. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticized voice assistants in a recent interview calling them “dumb as a rock.”

Microsoft is looking to invest heavily in new artificial intelligence and based on the report, it appeared Apple could be looking to do the same ever so quietly.

Apple is no stranger to utilizing artificial intelligence for new features for its smartphones, laptops, tablets and other devices. The company has not used chatbots as much as other companies for advancement in technology.

Apple is expected to host its Worldwide Developer Conference in June and could provide more details then.

Photo: Zhuravlev Andrey via Shutterstock