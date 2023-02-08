Microsoft Corp. MSFT held a press event on Tuesday to announce ChatGPT integration into its services.

Honors To Be Split, Munster Says: The integration of Microsoft’s Bing search engine with OpenAI language models will add current information to ChatGPT and enrich the types of queries you can ask Bing, said Deepwater Asset Management co-founder Gene Munster.

While terming Microsoft’s demo of the integration as impressive, Munster said the race for monetizing large language models, or LLM, will be split into two categories, namely information and productivity tools.

On the information side, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG will likely win as it can feed a smarter chatbot better due to the 90% search share it commands, the fund manager said.

Microsoft will likely have an edge on the productivity side, Munster said. Redmond has about 40% of information workers using Office, which will gain from OpenAI intelligence, he noted.

“Sorry, Google Sheets and Docs, Microsoft won that race,” he added.

Improved Bing Will Likely Grab Search Market Share, Wedbush Says: The new version of Bing will now be powered by an upgraded version of the same AI technology underpinning ChatGPT, namely GPT3.5, alongside an upgraded Edge browser, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said.

“With new and attractive features for its users on the Bing search engine, MSFT’s AI-driven strategy is set to challenge the web search market by grabbing market share as users see increased benefits and a new user experience,” the analyst said.

Price Action: Microsoft closed Tuesday’s session 4.20% higher, at $267.56, and Alphabet’s Class A shares ended at $107.64, up 4.61%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

