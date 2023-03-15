After a U.S. military drone was clipped by a Russian jet over the Black Sea on Tuesday, Vladimir Putin's officials warned Washington that it risked escalation.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin and their military chiefs held a rare telephone call as the ​​relations between the two countries hit their lowest point in decades amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Shoigu told Austin that U.S. drone flights by Crimea’s coast “were provocative in nature” and could lead to “an escalation…in the Black Sea zone,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Russia “had no interest in such a development but will in future react in due proportion,” it added. It added that the two countries should “act with a maximum of responsibility,” including by having military lines of communication in a crisis.

Crimea was part of Ukraine and was annexed by force in 2014 by Moscow.

Meanwhile, the U.S. side refused to offer any details of the call but Austin reiterated at a news conference that Washington intended to continue flying where international law allowed. He also demanded that Russian military aircraft operate in a safe and professional manner.

