Putin Is Taking Crimea Bridge Explosion Personally, Says UK Intelligence

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 9, 2022 10:52 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The 12-mile Kerch bridge now seems operational, and limited traffic has resumed.
  • Ukraine has not officially claimed any responsibility for the damage caused at the bridge.
On Saturday, an explosion damaged the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia and the Crimea peninsula, paralyzing the critical supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. 

The 12-mile Kerch Bridge now seems operational, and limited traffic has resumed on that stretch. 

On Sunday, Russian divers will examine the root cause of the blast and will carry out a detailed survey throughout the day.  

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an investigation and tighter security for the bridge.

Also on Sunday, Russian air strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people, according to Ukrainian officials. Dozens were also reportedly wounded in the attack on multiple targets, including residential buildings.

Meanwhile, England’s Ministry of Defense has said that Putin is personally affected by the bridge damage, and somehow it underscored his failure to get total control of Ukraine. 

Also Read: US State Department Says Putin Will Be Held Accountable For War Crimes In Ukraine

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and in 2018 Putin opened the bridge by driving a Kamaz truck at the head of a column of vehicles along its span.

The ministry tweeted saying the incident would likely touch President Putin closely as it came hours after his 70th birthday, coinciding with Russia’s third senior military appointment in a week. 

It also mentioned that “any serious disruption to its capacity will highly likely have a significant impact on Russia’s already strained ability to sustain its forces in southern Ukraine.”

Ukraine has not officially claimed any responsibility for the damage caused at the bridge. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted a video showing normal operations at the bridge. 

Photo: Courtesy of Anton Romanko and Herman Van Rompuy on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: intelligenceRussiaUKUkraineNewsPoliticsGeneral