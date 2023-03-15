Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on Tuesday, said he would not visit Russia or Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

What Happened: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he remained committed to a peaceful resolution to the conflict that has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions, reported Reuters.

The Brazilian president, at an event, said the conflict triggered by Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine should be unthinkable. “In the 21st century, it shouldn’t be possible that we have war over small things,” he said.

Lula's comments came days after he held a video call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the Ukrainian President invited him to visit Kyiv.

Earlier, the top Brazilian leader advocated the creation of a group of countries that could mediate a peaceful solution to the conflict between Putin and Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Putin on Tuesday defended his invasion of Ukraine, saying Russia was fighting for its existence as a state. "So for us, this is not a geopolitical task, but a task of the survival of Russian statehood, creating conditions for the future development of the country and our children," he said.

