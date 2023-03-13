Biden Shows Support For LGBTQ, Trans Youth On 'Daily Show' Appearance, Takes A Swing At DeSantis

In a rare sit-down interview, President Joe Biden shared his thoughts on LGBTQ rights and where he stands on issues. Here’s the latest.

What Happened: While Biden has not confirmed his intention to run in the 2024 presidential election, many expect the current president to attempt a reelection campaign. Betting odds currently show Biden as the favorite to win the 2024 election.

One of many issues that voters may consider for the winner of the 2024 election is where they stand on LGBTQ rights. The topic was one of several discussed in a recent Biden interview, as shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

Biden was interviewed by Kal Penn, the guest host of “The Daily Show.” The episode will air on March 13 at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central, a unit of Paramount Global Inc PARAPARAA.

Penn is well-known as an actor with roles on the show “House” and in multiple Harold & Kumar movies as the title Kumar character. Penn also served as a member of the White House staff under President Barack Obama.

In the interview, Penn told Biden that he’s been engaged to his partner, Josh, for five years and hasn’t gotten married yet. Penn asked Biden what “the federal government might be able to do to protect LGBTQ Americans, especially trans kids, who are dealing with all these regressive state laws that are popping up.”

Biden shared the history of his beliefs on same-sex marriage.

“I can remember exactly when my epiphany was,” Biden told Penn.

Biden recalls being a senior in high school and witnessing two men kissing for the first time. Biden said he was with his father at the time. Biden’s dad shared something with him that holds true today.

“Joey, it’s simple, they love each other,” Biden’s dad told him.

Biden told Penn that since that moment he’s believed that it’s simple and that people love each other.

“Doesn’t matter whether its a same-sex or a heterosexual couple, they should be able to get married. What is the problem?”

Biden told Penn jokingly to listen to his auntie and uncle and get married.

“Do it now, don’t wait.”

In response to the trans kids question from Penn, Biden highlighted the state of Florida.

“What’s going on in Florida is as my mother would say close to sinful.”

Biden told Penn, “It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man or a woman.’”

The president said “It’s cruel” the way they are sometimes treated and it needs to change.

“The way we do it is we make sure we pass legislation like we passed with same-sex marriage. You mess with that, you’re breaking the law and you’re going to be held accountable.”

Why It’s Important: The comments about Florida could quickly spark a debate as the state is run by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has spearheaded several campaigns aimed at trans youth.

DeSantis, like Biden, has not officially announced a campaign for the 2024 election but is expected to be one of the frontrunners.

With Biden now being vocal about thoughts on LGBTQ issues and trans youth, it could become a hot debate topic and talking point ahead of the 2024 election.

The sit-down interview with Penn and Biden is the president’s first visit on “The Daily Show” since taking office in January 2021.

The show has gone through several guests hosts since Trevor Noah stepped down in December, including Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones and Marlon Wayans. Penn has been open about wanting to land the hosting job full time.

“I have spent my career being humble and putting my head down and all that, and now I’m like, ‘This is a job I want. I want people to know I want the job,’” Penn recently said on an appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, a former guest host of “The Daily Show.”

