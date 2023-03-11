Is Tesla's Cybertruck A Real Truck? A Survey Poses The Question And Elon Musk May Not Like The Results

One of the most anticipated electric vehicles of all-time is the Cybertruck from Tesla Inc TSLA. The new electric pickup truck will put Tesla in increased competition with several traditional automotive companies for a sector that sees strong annual sales.

What Happened: Since unveiling the Cybertruck in 2019, the vehicle has been one of the most anticipated product launches from Tesla ever and one of the most hyped vehicle launches of all time.

The vehicle was previously given production targets of 2021 and 2022 before setbacks saw it pushed back to 2023. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says production will start in 2023.

Third-party estimates show over one million reservations for the Cybertruck.

A new survey from AmericanTrucks.com sees strong interest for the Cybertruck among truck owners, as InsideEV reports.

When asked “what electric trucks are truck drivers most interested in buying?” the Cybertruck ranked second with 27% of the vote. The Tesla vehicle was beaten out by the Ford F-150 Lightning, an electric pickup truck by Ford Motor Company F already on the market.

The full results were:

1. F-150 Lightning

2. Tesla Cybertruck

3. Chevrolet Silverado EV, from General Motors Company GM

4. Toyota Tacoma EV, from Toyota Motors TM

5. Rivian R1T, from Rivian Automotive RIVN

6. GMC Sierra EV, from General Motors

7. Canoo Pickup Truck, from Canoo Inc GOEV

The survey also found what people really think of the Cybertruck when asked if Tesla's upcoming vehicle is a “real” truck.

In the survey, only 44% said the Tesla Cybertruck is a real truck, with 56% saying it's not.

Another question asked respondents to predict when the Cybertruck, which has already been delayed, would hit the market.

Within the next year: 7%

Next 2 to 3 years: 43%

Next 4 to 5 years: 17%

6+ years: 6%

Never: 6%

Unsure: 20%

Users were also asked what would make truck drivers more likely to purchase an electric truck in the future, with multiple selections allowed.

Longer mileage range: 68%

More charging stations: 64%

Shorter charging time: 60%

Cheaper than gas powered truck: 59%

Cheaper charging: 47%

Better driving experience: 30%

Better towing capabilities: 19%

Why It’s Important: An update from Musk during Tesla’s fourth quarter earnings conference call was that production would start in the summer, but the CEO was cautious on production figures.

“I always try to downplay the start of production because the start of production is always very slow. It increases exponentially, but it’s always very slow at first. So I wouldn’t put too much thought into the start of production. It’s kind of when volume production actually happens, and that’s next year,” Musk said.

Tesla is guiding for 1.8 million vehicles to be delivered in 2023, but has not broken out how many of the units counted could be Cybertrucks.

Tesla has one of the top 10 bestselling vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, with the Tesla Model Y ranking sixth with 252,000 units.

The top three bestselling vehicles in the U.S. in 2022 were pickup trucks, and five of the top 10 bestselling vehicles were pickup trucks.

The F-Series from Ford topped the U.S. bestselling list for the 41st straight year.

Now that the Cybertruck has ranked second as the model which truck drivers were most interested in, it could signal anticipated demand for the Tesla vehicle. The results from the poll about the Cybertruck being a real truck could impact sales, but also might not matter in the long run.

