A grand jury could pave the way for criminal charges to be brought against former President Donald Trump in a case related to the payment of money to silence a porn star.

What Happened: A grand jury is hearing evidence in New York over the role Trump played in the payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, reported Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified before the jury on Monday, according to one of the Reuters sources. He was seen entering a building in Manhattan where the jury sat, according to the report.

Why It Matters: National Enquirer had reportedly offered to help Trump by purchasing rights to unflattering stories about him and then never publishing them.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg is closer to deciding whether to charge Trump in light of the recent events, reported Reuters.

Daniels said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and said she wouldn’t have signed a hush agreement in 2016 if she had known that Trump wasn’t himself a party to it.

Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen acknowledged that he paid Daniels $130,000 days before the November 2016 Election Day using his personal funds.

