A Kitten Is The Only Thing Standing In Tom Brady's Way For His Next Career Move

After 23 seasons, one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time is hanging up his cleats. After previously unretiring once before, new rumors are out that NFL fans haven’t seen the last of Tom Brady.

What Happened: In early 2023, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League, after 23 seasons spent with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Some were hesitant to believe that Brady would be truly retired, with several NFL teams looking for a new quarterback to lead their teams in 2023. Brady previously retired before announcing a comeback in the league.

On Tuesday, a new rumor popped up involving Brady.

NFL expert Rich Eisen said there was strong chatter about Brady during the NFL Scouting Combine and the potential of the quarterback not being “done after all” in the NFL.

“Folks are saying keep an eye on Miami,” Eisen said.

Brady issued a response on Twitter Tuesday.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady tweeted.

Related Link: 23 Things That Didn't Exist When Tom Brady Entered The NFL

What’s Next: Until the 2023 NFL season begins, Brady’s name could continue to pop up as a rumored signing.

After his NFL career is over, Brady is set to begin a broadcasting career with Fox Corp FOXFOXA.

Brady announced recently that he would take a gap year in 2023 and wait to join Fox in the fall of 2024.

“I want to be great at what I do. I was talking even last week with the people at Fox Sports, and the leadership there allowing me to start my opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that’s great for me,” Brady said.

Brady is set to make $375 million over a 10-year contract with Fox.

The former NFL quarterback plans to take some time away from the sport to spend it with his family before his broadcasting career begins.

“I have so many people to rely on (for) that and support me in my growth, too.”

Brady said he was looking forward to “catching up in other parts of my life that need some time and energy.”

Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen were divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The couple has two children together: Benjamin (13) and Vivian (10). Brady also has a son Jack (15) from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Read Next: Sand From The GOAT Is Worth How Much? Ebay User Auctions This Tom Brady Retirement Memorabilia

Photo: Cat (not the adopted cat) by WhirlVFX - Pamela Werrell; Brady, Featureflash Photo Agency, both via Shutterstock



