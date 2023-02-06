Sand From The Goat Is Worth How Much? eBay User Auctions This Tom Brady Retirement Memorabilia

NFL legend Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league last week after 23 seasons and numerous records broken. The announcement came as Brady was set to be a free agent after stints with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One person is taking advantage of the Brady retirement announcement and video with a one-of-a-kind memorabilia item.

What Happened: Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in the second straight offseason.

“I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring — for good,” Brady said in a video filmed on a Florida beach. “Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream.”

A user on eBay Inc EBAY with the name “Gadgetgs” is selling a unique item from the day of Brady’s retirement video.

“Tom Brady’s exact retirement spot – bottled sand” is the name of the listing on eBay. The bottle of sand is one of two that were collected by the user “hours after his video was posted online.”

The user took a picture of a New York Times newspaper with the date of the retirement alongside the sand to prove the date in question.

“You will be receiving an 8oz mason jar bottled with the exact sand the GOAT Tom Brady made his retirement video on,” the listing says.

Several copycat listings have popped up on eBay since this initial listing. Gadgetgs hints at the scarcity of the sand in the original post.

“You will find no other listing like this, no one else took a sample on Feb 1st after the GOAT posted his real retirement. You will be owning the very land the GOAT retired on.”

The other jar of sand collected will be sent to the "Pat McAfee Show" for Boston Connor if he wants to hold onto it, according to the listing.

The user also said video proof of the sample being collected is available upon request.

Shipping on the item comes in at $5.10.

Related Link: How Tom Brady Retirement News Is Impacting The Sports Betting World

What’s Next: Bidding on the jar of sand from the place Brady announced his retirement started at $677, paying tribute to the number of touchdowns both passing and rushing that Brady had during regular season games.

At the time of writing, the auction is up to $99,900, with 119 bids placed since the listing began.

The auction will end on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:43 p.m. ET, hours before the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII.

Another marketing move related to Brady’s retirement video saw a person trying to rent out a unit seen in the background of the video.

“Good morning everyone, I’m gonna make this real quick,” the users said in a video with over 70,000 views.

The person has a penthouse for rent that is 4,100 square feet and also includes a 5,000-square-foot private rooftop.

“Tommy, congratulations on your retirement, I got you, if you need a place to stay, give me a ring.”

The The Last Word: The person selling the sand and renting the penthouse may want to act fast.

Brady said on Monday that he will be taking a year off before entering his broadcasting deal with Fox Corporation FOX. Let the un-retirement speculation begin once again.

Read Next: 23 Things That Didn't Exist When Tom Brady Entered The NFL: Tesla, Bitcoin, iPhones And More

Photo via Shutterstock.