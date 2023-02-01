Tom Brady 'The GOAT' Announces NFL Retirement At Age 44: 'Truly Grateful On This Day'

After over 20 years of NFL dominance, Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday.

For more than two decades, the 44-year-old star quarterback had been one of the top players in the league, making 10 Super Bowl appearances and winning seven of them.

Brady made it official in a video message posted on Twitter. “I’ll get to the point right away,” he said. “I’m retiring - for good.”

“Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream,” Brady added. “I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady’s announcement was met with an outpouring of appreciation, with fans, former teammates and competitors praising his contributions to the game, citing his unparalleled success and impact on the league.

Brady has won 250 regular season games (the winningest quarterback in NFL history) and 35 postseason games, for a combined 285 wins. He holds a .755 winning percentage, which is the highest among NFL quarterbacks who have started 100 games.

After playing college football at Michigan, Brady was selected 199th overall by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft,

Brady has started 372 games (325 regular season, 47 playoff) in 23 seasons, the most for an NFL quarterback. His first 20 NFL seasons were with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls with the team, he then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20, 2020. Brady led the Bucs to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Photo: Shutterstock