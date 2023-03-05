Victoria's Secret Fashion Show To Return In New Avatar After 4-Year Gap

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO is bringing back a high-profile event after a four-year hiatus.

What Happened: CFO Timothy Johnson said on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Friday that a new version of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show would make a return.

"We're going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top of the funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year," he said.

The lingerie retailer previously touched on reviving the fashion show at its investor day in October, reported Fox Business.

“At VS&Co, we are always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of all we do and reinforce our commitment to championing women's voices and their unique perspectives,” the company said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Why It Matters: The first Victoria’s Secret fashion show was held in 1995 and televised on CBS and ABC from 2001. The company said it would “rethink” the concept after low ratings in 2018, as per Fox Business.

Victoria’s Secret opted to change its image and shift emphasis to featuring models of all sizes and shapes. The company also added plus-size mannequins and new categories, such as shapewear and maternity in 2021.

Last week, VSCO's fourth-quarter earnings per share came in at $2.34, below a Wall Street estimate of $2.47, according to Benzinga Pro.

Price Action: On Friday, VSCO shares closed 5.3% lower at $35.75 in the regular session and rose 2.2% to $36.54 in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

