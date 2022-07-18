ñol

Victoria's Secret Debuts New Fragrance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 1:59 PM | 1 min read
  • Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO has launched Bare Eau de Parfum, a new fine fragrance.
  • Bare Eau de Parfum is made with upcycled materials and responsibly sourced ingredients.
  • Bare Eau de Parfum uses Cryptosym, a new technology that can encrypt scent formulations.
  • The perfume will be available nationwide in-stores and online starting July 19, 2022. It will also be available worldwide starting August 23, 2022.
  • Price Action: VSCO shares are trading higher by 5.58% at $30.25 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

