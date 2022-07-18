Victoria's Secret Debuts New Fragrance

by

Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO has launched Bare Eau de Parfum, a new fine fragrance.

has launched Bare Eau de Parfum, a new fine fragrance. Bare Eau de Parfum is made with upcycled materials and responsibly sourced ingredients.

Bare Eau de Parfum uses Cryptosym, a new technology that can encrypt scent formulations.

The perfume will be available nationwide in-stores and online starting July 19, 2022. It will also be available worldwide starting August 23, 2022.

Price Action: VSCO shares are trading higher by 5.58% at $30.25 on the last check Monday.

