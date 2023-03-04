Trump Vs. DeSantis: New Poll Points To Runaway Winner In Republican Primary, With Nikki Haley Or Not

Former President Donald Trump is facing several investigations and lawsuits, but that has not weighed against his prospects in the 2024 presidential race, according to a new poll.

What Happened: Trump received the support of 45% of the respondents in a survey, which asked who they would vote for, from among nine candidates, if the 2024 Republican presidential primary was held now.

The poll was conducted by YouGov in collaboration with Yahoo between Feb. 23 and Feb. 27 and about 1,516 U.S. adults were surveyed.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is yet to officially announced his candidacy, received 29% of the votes. The remaining potential candidates considered for the fray, including former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, each received under 4% of the votes.

Incidentally, when asked if they approved of Haley running for the Republican presidential nomination, about 52% said yes, compared to 24% who disapproved of her.

This is in contrast to a poll held by WPA Intelligence between Feb. 13-16, which showed 40% of survey respondents backing DeSantis compared to 31% for Trump in a nine-away contest.

See also: Elon Musk's Favored Candidate DeSantis Could Soon Join 2024 Presidential Race: Report

Trump also came out on top in a head-to-head battle with DeSantis. Compared to 47% who chose Trump, the Florida governor got only 39% of the votes. The ex-President’s lead swelled even more when he was matched up with Haley in a two-way contest. The margin was 58% in favor of Trump and 25% in favor of Haley.

In a three-way contest, involving Trump, DeSantis and Haley, Trump received 43% backing, DeSantis 31% and Haley 8%.

Trump Holds Edge Over Biden: The poll also surveyed to find voter preference between Trump and President Joe Biden. The president trailed his predecessor by two percentage points, with 43% preferring him.

Trump has the backing of most men (50%-40%), while Biden has majority support among women (46%-40%). Much of Trump’s support base is older people, aged 45+ years.

Now Read: If Trump Were President, Putin Would Have Invaded Poland Too: Scaramucci

Photo: Shutterstock