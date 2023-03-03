German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be in the U.S. on Friday to meet U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the Ukraine war.

What Happened: The two leaders will hold confidential talks at the White House about the war in Ukraine amid concerns that Xi Jinping may provide lethal aid to Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported.

Scholz’s one-day trip to Washington began late Thursday and did not include a press delegation.

A senior U.S. official said Biden and Scholz will meet for an hour at the White House, including a significant “one-on-one component.”

This would give the two leaders a chance to “exchange notes” on their respective recent meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the state of the war.

“Both of the leaders wanted this to be a working-level meeting, wanted it to be very much a get down into the weeds, focused on the issues of Ukraine,” the official said.

The two leaders will discuss fresh aid for Ukrainian forces – anticipating a new Russian offensive in the coming weeks. Washington is also expected to announce a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine on Friday.

A second senior U.S. official said, “The relationship (between Berlin and Washington) is in a rock-solid place," adding that “Tomorrow's meeting will largely focus on what we are doing together next to support Ukraine – a sign of the good footing the relationship continues to be on.”

