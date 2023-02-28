Elon Musk on Tuesday warned that Ukraine needs to be in “defense mode” as Vladimir Putin is potentially planning a major offensive against the war-torn nation.

What Happened: Musk, while replying to a tweet from former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, said, "Ukraine needs to be in max defense mode. Major Russian offensive coming."

McFaul suggested that the U.S. and its allies should give Ukraine the weapons it needs to threaten Crimea, including a surface-to-surface missile, the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System. "If Putin fears he is losing Crimea, he will negotiate."

"The sooner we do, the faster this awful war will end," McFaul added.

Musk, who seems to be opposing the idea, asked the former U.S. official, "Do you know how many casualties each side has taken?"

In a separate tweet, the tech billionaire added that neither Russia nor Ukraine has air superiority and missiles easily destroy the tanks, "so that leaves infantry & artillery – basically WW1."

Musk citing a Wikipedia article, said, "Drones are not yet available in sufficient numbers to matter," comparing the situation to World War One.

"A defense in depth trench war means that whoever attacks first suffers very disproportionate deaths."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the conditions for a peaceful resolution of the conflict were not in place "at the moment."

