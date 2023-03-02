Amid reports that Vladimir Putin is allegedly negotiating with Xi Jinping to purchase 100 “kamikaze drones,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Beijing not to arm Russia.

What Happened: Scholz, on Thursday, said his message to Beijing remains clear that the administration should work towards peace in Ukraine and not arm Russia in its war against Kyiv.

“My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to push for the withdrawal of Russian troops,” Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament, reported AFP.

“And do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia.”

The comments from Scholz came as media reports have indicated that China may deliver the alleged drones by April to Russia.

The U.S. and its European allies have struggled to dissuade Xi from supporting Putin in his war. Washington believes Beijing is aiding Moscow as Putin’s forces struggle to make gains around key objectives in eastern Ukraine.

The U.S. has also warned China of serious consequences if the Asian nation provided lethal aid to Putin for his unprecedented war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's intelligence chief brushed aside reports claiming China was considering sending arms to Putin. Kyrylo Budanov said he saw no "signs that such things are even being discussed."

