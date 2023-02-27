The U.S. warned China of serious consequences if Beijing provided lethal aid to Vladimir Putin for his unprecedented war in Ukraine.

What Happened: White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN’s “State of the Union” program that “Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance."

"But if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China,” Sullivan said.

There have been rising tensions between China and U.S. amid reports that Russia was allegedly negotiating with China over the purchase of 100 “kamikaze drones,” which would be delivered by April.

The U.S. and its European allies have struggled to dissuade Xi Jinping from supporting Putin in his war against Ukraine. Washington believes Beijing is aiding Moscow as Putin's forces struggle to make gains around key objectives in eastern Ukraine — as Kyiv prepares a counter-offensive with advanced weaponry, including battle tanks received from Western allies.

In a Sunday conversation with public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also slammed China. “When I hear reports — and I don’t know whether they are true – according to which China may be planning to supply kamikaze drones to Russia while at the same time presenting a peace plan, then I suggest we judge China by its actions and not its words,” Pistorius said.

Meanwhile, China issued a 12-point proposal last week to end the Ukraine conflict, proposing a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow. Beijing advocated for several measures, including the cessation of Western sanctions against Russia, the creation of civilian evacuation pathways through humanitarian corridors, and the implementation of measures to guarantee the export of grain.

