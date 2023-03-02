Top 5 Tech Stocks That That Could Sink Your Portfolio In March

The most overbought stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Asure Software, Inc. ASUR

Asure Software reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. “Our record-breaking fourth quarter and full year results show that our solutions are resonating strongly with customers across multiple segments” said Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $13.69 .

RSI Value: 76.80

76.80 ASUR Price Action: Shares of Asure Software fell 0.5% to close at $13.29 on Wednesday.

Opera Limited OPRA

Opera reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results. "I am very pleased that yet again we were able to outperform our expectations, on top of repeatedly raised guidance, and deliver record revenue with strong profitability and cash generation," said Co-CEO Song Lin. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $9.61.

RSI Value: 71.92

71.92 OPRA Price Action: Shares of Opera fell 0.4% to close at $9.00 on Wednesday.

Intapp, Inc. INTA

Intapp reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance. John Hall, CEO of Intapp said, “Our strong results demonstrate the industry's commitment to investing in digital transformation and our ability to lead the way.” The company has a 52-week high of $40.06.

RSI Value: 73.03

73.03 INTA Price Action: Shares of Intapp fell 0.2% to close at $39.49 on Wednesday.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT

Duck Creek Technologies agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $2.6 billion. The company’s 52-week high is $23.55.

RSI Value: 74.64

74.64 DCT Price Action: Shares of Duck Creek Technologies fell 0.1% to close at $18.92 on Wednesday.

Qualtrics International Inc. XM

Qualtrics International reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates. "Qualtrics delivered solid results in Q4, capping off a very strong year of growth and significant operating margin expansion," said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. The company has a 52-week high of $30.95.

RSI Value: 74.20

74.20 XM Price Action: Shares of Qualtrics International gained 0.4% to settle at $16.98 on Wednesday.

