Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman On Tuesday said the Kremlin is open to negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

What Happened: Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, told the media that Moscow would "never compromise" on what he described as new "territorial realities."

"There are certain realities that have already become an internal factor. I mean the new territories. The constitution of the Russian Federation exists, and cannot be ignored. Russia will never be able to compromise on this. These are important realities," reported The Guardian.

In September last year, Putin signed "accession treaties" formalizing the annexation of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions to Russia after conducting "sham" ​​referendums.

Peskov said Moscow would not renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions and if Kyiv accepted its control over those regions, Russia was open to talks.

Russian forces do not have full control over any of the four regions.

"With a favorable state of affairs and the appropriate attitude from the Ukrainians, this can be resolved at the negotiating table. But the main thing is to achieve our goals."

Meanwhile, Peskov on Monday said the 12-point plan that Xi Jinping‘s officials presented to end the conflict in Ukraine “corresponds to our approach.”

