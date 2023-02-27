The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation said the 12-point plan that Xi Jinping's officials presented to end the conflict in Ukraine "corresponds to our approach."

What Happened: Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with Izvestia, said the U.S. "must change in their understanding" if it wants Russia to rejoin the New START Treaty.

"Of course, the conditions must somehow change, the conceptual approach of the countries of the collective West, led by the United States, must change in their understanding of our country’s concern for our own security, in understanding the thesis of its indivisibility," Peskov said.

"That is, the security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of another."

Vladimir Putin's spokesman added that China also advocated for the same in its 12-point plan to end the Ukraine conflict, which proposed a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and a gradual de-escalation of the situation that will pave the way to end the war.

"This is a very important ideological point in the Chinese plan, which, of course, corresponds to our approach," he said.

Peskov also slammed the U.S. for ignoring Russia's calls for negotiations. He said the Kremlin had done "serious preparation(s)" but the West ignored it. "We had such participation of “heavyweights” from all sides, everyone was ready for negotiations, but the West was not ready for this, they simply did not want it."

