Ukraine Hails Air Defenses After Shooting Down Putin's Drone In Kyiv That Damaged 2 Buildings

Ukraine said Vladimir Putin's army attacked its capital city Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday, but air defense systems prevented significant damage.

What Happened: The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said there were explosions in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, and two administrative buildings were damaged, reported Reuters.

However, no casualties were mentioned. “From early morning, enemy drones attacked the region. The terrorist country once again targeted the critical infrastructure of the region and the capital,” Klitschko said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said Russia planned the drone attack deliberately when it was dark to make it harder to shoot them down, but that Ukrainian air defense systems were effective in taking them down.

“The air defenses worked well.” he said, adding that “thirteen (drones) were shot down.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a brief video message, also praised the country's air defense systems and said, “Well done, I am proud.”

