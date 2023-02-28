Ukraine’s intelligence chief brushed aside reports claiming that Xi Jinping is considering sending arms to Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine.

What Happened: Ukraine’s head of military intelligence said he saw no “signs that such things are even being discussed.”

“I do not see any signs that such things are even being discussed,” he said.

“I am the head of intelligence and I rely, with all due respect, not on the opinions of individual people, but only on facts. I do not see such facts,” Kyrylo Budanov added.

The comments came after top U.S. officials said on Sunday that they were “confident” that Beijing was considering providing lethal equipment to Moscow. Media reports also pointed out that Russia was allegedly negotiating with China over the purchase of 100 "kamikaze drones," which would be delivered by April.

On Monday, the White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned China of serious consequences if Beijing pursued to provide lethal aid to Putin for his unprecedented war in Ukraine.

Late last week, U.S. President Joe Biden also said that he does not “anticipate a major initiative” from China to provide weapons to Russia for Putin's war. “I don’t anticipate – we haven’t seen it yet – but I don’t anticipate a major initiative on the part of China providing weaponry to Russia,” he said.

